Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wynnstay raises £10.6m from share placing

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Wynnstay, the agricultural supplies group, has raised £10.6 million by selling 1.9 million new shares at 560p each to institutional investors.

Gareth Davies is chief executive of Wynnstay
Gareth Davies is chief executive of Wynnstay

The Llansantffraid-based group, which has sites and customers across the region, has been experiencing strong trading supported by buoyant farmgate prices across most categories, which has boosted farmer sentiment and farm investment.

The directors had identified a number of opportunities to accelerate the growth of the Company including redeveloping its site at Calne, Wiltshire,which was bought as part of the Humphrey Feeds acquisition in March, into a modern cirva185,000 metric tonne capacity mill, manufacturing both poultry and ruminant feed.

The Company also has a strong acquisition pipeline, which it is actively assessing.

The share placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process with Shore Capital acting as nominated adviser, sole bookrunner and sole broker

Gareth Davies, chief executive of Wynnstay Group, said: “We believe that this is an important fundraising for Wynnstay. It will support both the planned redevelopment of the Calne feed facility and assist with potential future acquisitions.

“While there are still challenges with cost inflation and supply chain pressures, sector sentiment remains strong, and the fundraising proceeds will enable us to accelerate growth plans.”

The placing was significantly oversubscribed. The new shares, when issued, will represent approximately nine per cent of the company's issued ordinary share capital.

Business
News
Farming
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News