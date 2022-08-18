Ladder for Shropshire: A-level students urged to consider apprenticeships

A-level students will be receiving their results today

The Ladder for Shropshire said students will be receiving their results with a mix of feelings – many over the moon that their next steps are clear, but others uncertain about the future.

Many, according to John Blake, a director at the Office for Students, will be “quite disappointed” when finding their grades don’t match up to the grades they were expecting.

Universities and Colleges Admissions Service has said that this year will be one of the most competitive for pupils to be accepted onto their preferred courses.

However, the Ladder is keen to point out the opportunities available through apprenticeships.

The Ladder has recently featured apprenticeships in the public and private sectors ranging from level three right through to degree level.

Many young people starting at level three then have the opportunity to build their careers by progressing to higher and degree level apprenticeships.

The Government website is advertising a huge variety including software developer, accountant, design engineer, marketing executive, business analyst, network engineer and many more. All provide a salary and involve no tuition fees. So not taking up a full-time university place has many advantages, the Ladder said.

The benefits of students taking this option means they are able to test out their chosen route, gain valuable experience of the work environment and add to their qualifications.

Amanda Carpenter, for the Ladder, said: “I would encourage young people to think widely and check out the Government website at https://www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship, keeping your options option and considering apprenticeships from advanced level three to get into the sector you want to work in.