Florist fulfils dream of opening her own shop in Shropshire

Rachael Pallet of The Flower Girl in Shifnal

Rachael Pallett has launched her business, The Flower Girl, and opened a new shop at 6a Market Place in Shifnal.

Rachael said: "I have lots of experience working with flowers. I am a trained and qualified florist, I trained at the Academy of Floral Art and have worked with flowers for over 10 years.

"I set up my business because I had recently come out of a floristry job and decided it was time to do this on my own, it was a now or never situation and that gave me the push to set up myself.

"It has always been a dream of mine to eventually own my own shop, and so here it is. don't get me wrong its been tough and stressful, but I pulled through and my shop is exactly how I imagined it. Its crazy and so fulfilling to now walk in to my shop every morning knowing this is my business, the one I worked really hard for."

Rachael officially opened her shop to the public earlier this month.

"The response from the public and the other businesses of Shifnal has been unbelievable," she said. "They have all been so supportive, I've been brought cards, balloons, doughnuts, sweets, chocolate, and lots of bottles of fizz. It's been very over whelming to say the least.

"I've had a lot of very positive comments regarding how beautiful my shop looks. The council even said it looks fantastic and it had great curb appeal, so I was over the moon with that. Also people are happy that another shop hasn't been left empty and it offers something for everyone.