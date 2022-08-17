PR firm chosen for major county sporting event

Jodie Perkins of ROUS+ and Dave Courteen of The Shrewsbury Club

ROUS+, based in Jackfield, has become an official PR partner for the ITF World Tennis Tour event which takes place at the Shrewsbury Club in October.

Senior account manager Jodie Perkins said: "We’re extremely proud of our Shropshire roots and pride ourselves on putting our county and the fantastic businesses based here on the global map.

"So when the opportunity to get involved in the World Tennis Tour came up, it was a no-brainer. We have immense sporting talent here in Shropshire and we’re excited to help give the club and the event the press attention it deserves.”

ROUS+, formerly known as Nathan Rous PR, works with global clients like JCB and EDF Energy as well as Shropshire-based businesses including The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and leading independent school Wrekin College.

“It’s been a crazy start to the year,” Jodie added. “We’ve not only moved to new offices in Jackfield but we’ve also onboarded new senior members of staff and welcomed new clients from across the UK. It’s been a busy few months.

“And there’s no signs of slowing down despite the current economic situation - our clients and businesses still recognise the need for a stellar communications strategy so our team is as busy as ever.”

Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club said: “We are delighted to have appointed ROUS+ as PR partners for this year’s event.

“Shrewsbury has been holding tennis events for the past 15 years and it is only because of the support we get from businesses like ROUS+ that this has been possible.

“The ROUS+ team has a brilliant reputation across the country, and we’re excited to be working with them this year.”

Visitors to The Shrewsbury Club can expect to see leading British players and top international stars at the event, which is the biggest women’s tennis event to be staged in England this year, outside of the grass court season.

This festival style tennis event is co-organised by the LTA, The Shrewsbury Club and Shropshire Festivals.

“We’re proud to bring such a prestigious event to Shropshire which gives you the chance to watch world class tennis on your doorstep,” Dave added.