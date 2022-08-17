Biking champions' business success hailed by minister

Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gething visits Atherton Bikes in Machynlleth.

Dan, Gee, and Rachel Atherton, won countless international competitions before setting up their own bike manufacturing business, Atherton Bikes, in 2019.

The siblings, who are from the Shropshire/Powys border, welcomed Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, to view the firm's base in Machynlleth.

The business was launched in 2019, and since then they have won three World Cups, secured numerous World Cup podiums, sold more than 170 bikes to customers in 16 countries and have just launched their direct-to-consumer sales website.

Their first product the AM.150 recently won Enduro Magazine trail bike of the year award.

The siblings have dominated their sport for years and between them they hold 49 World Cups, eight World Championships and seven World Cup Overalls.

They teamed up with a group of passionate mountain-bikers who bring cutting-edge expertise from aerospace and F1 as well as Piers Linney – BBC Dragon’s Den, Shark Tank – who brings business knowledge.

During his visit, the Economy Minister had the opportunity to see the main processes involved in building the high spec bikes, and to see the team’s next product, the AM.130, which will launch to the general public later this month.

In characteristic trail-blazing fashion the Minister saw how the Athertons have turned their back on traditional manufacturing methods and Far East production introducing “additive manufacturing” – 3D printing in titanium – to the mountain bike industry.

Mr Gething, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the growth and success of this company in such a short space of time. Their passion for what they do has certainly played a huge role in their achievements, and their cutting-edge technology is bringing something new to the mountain bike industry. I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to support the development of the business and that they’ve been awarded a SMART Cymru R&D grant for the development of a new bike concept. I wish the team well for the future.”

The Athertons' efforts are helping to bring wealth and employment to the Machynlleth area.

Oldest brother Dan is the creator of Red Bull Hardline “the world’s hardest downhill race” which is now in its eighth year at Dinas Mawddwy as well as Dyfi Bike Park which draws over 500 riders a week from all over the UK.