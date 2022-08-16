Telford business is the toast of wedding industry

Deborah wth some of her awards

Deborah Marks runs Heavenly Wedding Belles and Heavenly Photography, from Central Square, Telford.

And she and her team have been honoured after being crowned winners of the Prestige Awards 2022-23, winning the category of Best Bridal Boutique in Shropshire.

The business, now in its seventh year, has also been named a finalist in the fifth English Wedding Awards 2022 and Deborah has been crowned Best Wedding Photographer in Shropshire at the 2022 Matrimony Awards.

"I'm thrilled by the success," said Deborah. "All these awards are judged by past customers, which means a lot.

"We get some great feedback from the awards on our exceptional customer service, pricing and aftercare for all our customers."