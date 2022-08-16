Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford business is the toast of wedding industry

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

A Telford wedding business is celebrating a hat-trick of awards.

Deborah wth some of her awards
Deborah wth some of her awards

Deborah Marks runs Heavenly Wedding Belles and Heavenly Photography, from Central Square, Telford.

And she and her team have been honoured after being crowned winners of the Prestige Awards 2022-23, winning the category of Best Bridal Boutique in Shropshire.

The business, now in its seventh year, has also been named a finalist in the fifth English Wedding Awards 2022 and Deborah has been crowned Best Wedding Photographer in Shropshire at the 2022 Matrimony Awards.

"I'm thrilled by the success," said Deborah. "All these awards are judged by past customers, which means a lot.

"We get some great feedback from the awards on our exceptional customer service, pricing and aftercare for all our customers."

She added: "We employ a few local young ladies and an amazing in-house seamstress and all these awards are because of their hardwork too."

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News