Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Business run by former Shrewsbury footballer moves to new Telford office

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

An electrical business run by former professional footballer Dean Craven has moved to a new office.

Dean Craven
Dean Craven

JCE Electrical Engineers & Contractors has opened in Hortonwood, Telford.

Since 2019, the business has seen turnover grow from just under £3 million to £4 million and staff grow by about 20 per cent.

Dean, who has played for Shrewsbury Town and Telford, said: "We we have gone from working out a van, to a room, to a shack over the 15 years, and we’re now up to nearly £4 million.

"We have invested heavily on alternative energy and we intend to increase our workforce considerably and move into car chargers. Next is solar and heat source.

"We couldn’t go forward into different areas in the shack we were in."

After being released by West Brom as a youngster, Dean spent two seasons at Shrewsbury before having spells with a host of non-league clubs including Hereford and Telford.

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News