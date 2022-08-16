Business run by former Shrewsbury footballer moves to new Telford office

Dean Craven

JCE Electrical Engineers & Contractors has opened in Hortonwood, Telford.

Since 2019, the business has seen turnover grow from just under £3 million to £4 million and staff grow by about 20 per cent.

Dean, who has played for Shrewsbury Town and Telford, said: "We we have gone from working out a van, to a room, to a shack over the 15 years, and we’re now up to nearly £4 million.

"We have invested heavily on alternative energy and we intend to increase our workforce considerably and move into car chargers. Next is solar and heat source.

"We couldn’t go forward into different areas in the shack we were in."