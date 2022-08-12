Shropdoc teams up with the Rural Charity to offer fresh veg

Dr Simon Chapple and Deborah Evans, trustee of the Shropshire & West Midlands Agricultural Society

It is hoped the project will help to raise awareness about the ease and cost-effectiveness of growing vegetables while also highlighting the benefits to general health and wellbeing.

The Rural Charity has funded the troughs that will be used to grow the vegetables and Dr Simon Chapple from Shropdoc will lead the ‘Growing Together’ project. It is hoped that other groups and businesses will sign up to the scheme.

Dr Chapple said: "I decided I wanted to grow vegetables and I set myself a challenge to grow something from A to Z, from asparagus to zucchini and I realised how easy it was to grow your own vegetables.

"We want to share the benefits of growing your own food - and of how to use and eat it. We will be starting off at Shropdoc with things that you can pick and eat, so when staff are on their lunch they can come and grab some salad from our own vegetable garden.

“A diet rich in fruit and vegetables is extremely important. It can help to prevent certain types of cancer, benefit blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of a stroke and heart attack. Growing your own is also a cheaper option – something which is particularly significant at the moment with soaring food prices.”

Deborah Evans, a trustee of the Shropshire & West Midlands Agricultural Society behind the Rural Charity, said: “As a charity, we aim to promote agriculture in all its forms and being able to help launch this project, which encourages people to grow their own, gives people access to ‘homegrown’ food – which is fantastic.

“Our way to promote agriculture and rural life has always been to bring town and country together and it is great to see a large workplace encouraging a ‘grow your own’ ethos.”

The Rural Charity is an arm of the Shropshire & West Midlands Agricultural Society and is committed to supporting the local rural community through the provision of equipment, sponsorship, donations and support to individuals, groups and other organisations.