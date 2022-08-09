Turnover rises for National Milk Records

National Milk Records saw pre-tax profits drop in its latest financial year

NMR, which has laboratories at Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, said revenues in core milk recording grew by £112,000 to £2.44m – an increase of 4.8 per cent.

Revenue for testing of Johne's disease increased by £142,000 or 12.6% per cent.

Managing director Andy Warne, said: "I am really pleased to see the final quarter of our financial year performing on this strong footing. This is particularly true this year as the comparative quarter in 2021 was also a strong quarter.

"Seeing the consistency of performance in the core sectors of milk recording, Johne's testing, and on-farm software demonstrates the relevance of our services to customers, and the essential nature of NMR's services to the supply chain as a whole."