Still time for Shropshire firms to enter enterprise awards

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in four categories: International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity.

Entries close in September so Shropshire businesses are urged to start collating their entries now.

Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, said: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards available to UK businesses, and it’s a real feather in Shropshire’s cap that we have had so many winners in the past.

“The awards are seen as the ultimate seal of approval for businesses and, for those who win, the awards mean much more than a trophy and the right to use the logo and fly the flag. The worldwide recognition that they are a leader in business and an example for others to follow can provide a massive boost for a company’s image and reputation.”

The awards are open to small and large businesses alike from any industry sector. Previous winners in the county include Stallion AI Services Ltd, Jesmonite Ltd, Proto Labs Ltd and i2r Packaging Solutions Ltd.

The Lord-Lieutenant added: “It was great to see lots of businesses at the two events we held to launch the awards, and I hope a lot of them were inspired to submit entries for this year.

“Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin have always been a hotbed for enterprising industry, so I look forward to celebrating plenty more success when the winners are announced.”

Applications for the 2022 Queen’s Awards are open until midday on September 6. To be eligible, a company must be based in the UK, have at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents, file its company tax returns with HMRC, be a self-contained enterprise that markets its own products or services under its own management and demonstrate strong corporate social responsibility.

Winners receive an invitation to a royal reception, a special crystal trophy presented by the Lord Lieutenant, the right to fly the award flag at its headquarters and use the logo in its marketing for five years as well as worldwide recognition as a winner.