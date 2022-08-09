County fuel firm secures oil deal

David Griffiths with his son Alex Griffiths

Griffiths Garage, the 97-year-old Shropshire village fuel retailer, has signed a deal to boost its fuel supply for the next five years with a 3.2 million litre agreement with Essar Oil UK.

The firm said the partnership will provide the business with a reliable, UK-based fuel provider and clearer mechanisms to give it a competitive edge on pump prices.

Griffiths plans to boost the volume of fuel it handles on its site and invest in the first-class customer service it offers its community.

Griffiths is a family-run business that has operated in Leintwardine, near Ludlow, since 1925.

Before branching out into fuel retail the firm built agricultural pumps on the site.

Alex Griffiths at Griffiths Garage, said: “Competitive prices and leading customer service have run to the heart of our operations for nearly a century. By partnering with Essar, we’ll be best placed to build on these foundations and continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

“The decision to work with Essar was an easy one. Feedback from our customers on the quality of the product has been fantastic to date and we’ve developed excellent relationships with James Hughes and his team that will be crucial to navigating any challenges the next five years throw up.”