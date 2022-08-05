Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three businesses score just one out of five in latest Shropshire hygiene ratings

By Sunil MiddaShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

A whole host of new hygiene ratings have been released by the Food Standards Agency for a number of restaurants, takeaways, pubs and bars across Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin.

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings
Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to food businesses in the county show that a large number of establishments were given the highest rating of five out of five.

Three places were given the second worst rating of one out of five, although all businesses inspected avoided the lowest rating of zero.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

One out of five

  • St Nicholas, 24 Castle Street, Shrewsbury

  • Dun Cow, 171 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

  • Netley Hall Holidays, at Netley Hall, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

Two out of five

  • Cafe 34 at 34 Castle Street, Shrewsbury

  • The Colonels Son Coffee Roastery at 3 Meadow Place, Shrewsbury

Three out of five

  • The Wheel at Wheel Inn, Worfield, Bridgnorth

  • Peking Aroma, 74 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

Four out five

  • Platform 10, at 10 Bank Street, Bridgnorth

  • The Highley Balti Indian Takeaway, 1b High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth

  • Oswestry Leisure Centre, at Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

  • China House, 240 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

  • Panku Donnington Wood at Asda St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford

Five out of five

  • Eleys Of Ironbridge at 13 Tontine Hill, Ironbridge, Telford

  • The Wrekin Giant at Unit 11 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • The Thomas Botfield (Wetherspoons) at The Thomas Botfield Central Square Grange Central, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • All Nations Inn at 20 Coalport Road, Madeley, Telford

  • Golden Ball Inn at Golden Ball Inn Newbridge Road, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Shakespeare Inn at The Shakespeare Inn High Street, Coalport, Telford

  • Steaming Mug Coffee House at 13 Market Square, Wellington, Telford

  • Cineworld Telford at Unit 12 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • TGI Fridays at Unit 1 Southern Quarter Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Zizzi at Unit 15 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Bella Italia Telford, Unit 5 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Miller & Carter at Unit 13 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Nandos at Unit 6 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Pizza Express at Unit 16 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Telford Ice Rink at Telford Ice Rink And Soft Play International Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • The Kitchen (Premier Inn) at Unit 8 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • The Lanes Bar Food at Telford Ten Pin International Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Novello Lounge at Unit 4b Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford

  • Darby's 1779 at 10 Tontine Hill, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Eighty Six'd at 1 Waterloo Street, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Suree's Kitchen at 9 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Truffles Cafe at 2 - 3 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford

Business
News
Entertainment
Dining out
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News