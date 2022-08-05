Three businesses score just one out of five in latest Shropshire hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to food businesses in the county show that a large number of establishments were given the highest rating of five out of five.
Three places were given the second worst rating of one out of five, although all businesses inspected avoided the lowest rating of zero.
Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
One out of five
St Nicholas, 24 Castle Street, Shrewsbury
Dun Cow, 171 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury
Netley Hall Holidays, at Netley Hall, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
Two out of five
Cafe 34 at 34 Castle Street, Shrewsbury
The Colonels Son Coffee Roastery at 3 Meadow Place, Shrewsbury
Three out of five
The Wheel at Wheel Inn, Worfield, Bridgnorth
Peking Aroma, 74 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Four out five
Platform 10, at 10 Bank Street, Bridgnorth
The Highley Balti Indian Takeaway, 1b High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth
Oswestry Leisure Centre, at Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry
China House, 240 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury
Panku Donnington Wood at Asda St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford
Five out of five
Eleys Of Ironbridge at 13 Tontine Hill, Ironbridge, Telford
The Wrekin Giant at Unit 11 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
The Thomas Botfield (Wetherspoons) at The Thomas Botfield Central Square Grange Central, Telford Town Centre, Telford
All Nations Inn at 20 Coalport Road, Madeley, Telford
Golden Ball Inn at Golden Ball Inn Newbridge Road, Ironbridge, Telford
Shakespeare Inn at The Shakespeare Inn High Street, Coalport, Telford
Steaming Mug Coffee House at 13 Market Square, Wellington, Telford
Cineworld Telford at Unit 12 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
TGI Fridays at Unit 1 Southern Quarter Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Zizzi at Unit 15 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Bella Italia Telford, Unit 5 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Miller & Carter at Unit 13 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Nandos at Unit 6 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Pizza Express at Unit 16 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Telford Ice Rink at Telford Ice Rink And Soft Play International Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
The Kitchen (Premier Inn) at Unit 8 Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
The Lanes Bar Food at Telford Ten Pin International Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Novello Lounge at Unit 4b Southwater Square Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford
Darby's 1779 at 10 Tontine Hill, Ironbridge, Telford
Eighty Six'd at 1 Waterloo Street, Ironbridge, Telford
Suree's Kitchen at 9 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford
Truffles Cafe at 2 - 3 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford