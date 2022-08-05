Three businesses score just one out of five in latest Shropshire hygiene ratings

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to food businesses in the county show that a large number of establishments were given the highest rating of five out of five.

Three places were given the second worst rating of one out of five, although all businesses inspected avoided the lowest rating of zero.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

One out of five

St Nicholas, 24 Castle Street, Shrewsbury

Dun Cow, 171 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

Netley Hall Holidays, at Netley Hall, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

Two out of five

Cafe 34 at 34 Castle Street, Shrewsbury

The Colonels Son Coffee Roastery at 3 Meadow Place, Shrewsbury

Three out of five

The Wheel at Wheel Inn, Worfield, Bridgnorth

Peking Aroma, 74 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

Four out five

Platform 10, at 10 Bank Street, Bridgnorth

The Highley Balti Indian Takeaway, 1b High Street, Highley, Bridgnorth

Oswestry Leisure Centre, at Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

China House, 240 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

Panku Donnington Wood at Asda St Georges Road, Donnington, Telford

Five out of five