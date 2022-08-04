Notification Settings

SCS orders hit by cost-of-living crisis

By John Corser

ScS, one of the UK's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings, has seen orders fall as the cost-of-living crisis mounts.

ScS store

In recent months it has had reduced in-store and online visitors resulting in a reduction in order levels for sofas and other furniture.

The group expects the low consumer confidence will continue to adversely impact the group in 2022-2023.

It said it was in a strong position as it entered the new financial year, and strategic progress over the last 12 months means it is well positioned to take market share and maximise opportunities in a difficult environment.

ScS, which has stores in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, will release its preliminary annual results on October 11.

It expects to report full year profit ahead of market expectations.

Like-for-like order intake in 2021-2022 was up 3.9 per cent on 2020-2021 which was impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was a 3.9 per cent reduction in orders when compared to 2018-2019, the last financial year not impacted by the pandemic.

At the end of July the group's order book was £71.7 million – £31.8m lower than at the same point in the previous year and £28.8m higher than at the same point in 2019.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

