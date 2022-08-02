Notification Settings

Training provider recognised for excellence in apprenticeships

By James Pugh

A training organisation is celebrating after being recognised by City and Guilds for the excellence of its delivery.

Morice Hole, City and Guilds partnership manager, presenting the plaque to the SBC Training team

SBC Training was presented with a plaque to acknowledge the high quality and standard of its apprenticeship provision.

In presenting the plaque, Morice Hole, City and Guilds partnership manager, said: “We have analysed our data and due to the high pass rate and number of distinctions at your centre, we are pleased to provide an 'Excellence in EPA Delivery' plaque. We hope that you will feature this proudly on your premises to showcase the quality of your training and delivery.”

She particularly highlighted engineering which has a 100 per cent pass rate with cross the board success rates for SBC Training apprentices currently at 99 per cent with 52 per cent at distinction.

EPA (End Point Assessment) is the final stage of assessment which marks the successful completion of an apprenticeship.

The presentation was made to Rhian Chadwick, SBC Training’s quality manager, who said: “This is well deserved recognition for the hard work, quality of teaching and individual support given by the trainers to our learners. Our aim is to inspire our learners to achieve their full potential and the quality of our teaching and coaching is fundamental to that aim.”

SBC Training provides apprenticeships in administrative, digital, health and social care, engineering, construction, and warehousing sectors.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

