Wellington hotel for sale as owners decide to retire after 42 years in the business

Retiring after 42 years, owner Chris Witton, at The Swan Hotel, Wellington

Married couple Chris and Barbara Witton took over the reins of The Swan Hotel in Wellington on February 21, 1981 and have served many thousands of meals since then.

Chris, aged 69, a chef by trade, and Barbara, aged 67, have put the lease of the pub on the market with local property agents Mannleys with an asking price of £50,000. They sold the freehold to a private investor some while ago.

"We're probably the longest-serving publicans in Shropshire," said Chris, who used to operate multiple pubs in the area. "We created the first carvery in Telford in 1982 and have had some good customers."

He added that the pub has held weddings, funerals and Christenings over years for generations of families. The couple have three children and two grandchildren who also grew up.

Although the hours are long and tiring Chris said he has enjoyed his time behind the bar and it was the only job he every wanted to do. But he admits that they are both feeling their age and it was time to hand over to younger people.

"It needs someone younger and computer literate," he added. He plans to work as a chef possibly three days a week but for other businesses.

The £50,000 lease includes accommodation, and all the fixtures and fittings and is free of being tied to a brewery. This will allow the new publicans to come to their own deals.

There are also nine letting rooms at the pub, which gives the prospect of earning an income from the hotel side of the business too.

"We have had quite a lot of interest but running pub food business is not for the faint-hearted," he said. "The hours are long."

The pub is described as being within walking distance of the Wrekin, and the Wrekin Golf club, with its panoramic views over the Shropshire plain.

Telford Town Centre and Park is just 10 minutes by car and the M6 south is only a 25-minute drive away. AFC Telford's ground is only a few hundred metres away.