Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeship opportunity with Telford firm Dodd Group

Dodd Group apprentice Hayden Williams

The IT technician apprentice will work at the firm's head office in Telford.

The apprentice will have an important role in providing support to all IT users, learning to diagnose ICT problems and applying appropriate testing methodologies to hardware and software as well as becoming involved in projects.

Off job study will lead to achievement of the ICT level three standard.

The Dodd Group said it is proud of its heritage having remained a family-owned business since its formation in Shropshire 75 years ago. The business now employs more than 900 people across the UK and said it has continued to act as a role model within the construction industry as one of the country’s leading mechanical and electrical services contractors.

The Dodd group has been a great support to the Ladder for Shropshire, not only by its own recruitment of apprentices, but in promoting apprenticeships to its supply chain, subcontractors and associates.

A recent success is Hayden Williams who joined as an apprentice electrician in 2021.

He said: “In September 2021, I was fortunate to begin an electrical apprenticeship with Dodd Group.

"This has enabled me to work with a team of the most skilled and professional electricians in a variety of local and national sites and projects.

"My apprenticeship combines this practical experience with studying once a week at Telford College.

"After the completion of my A-levels I have enjoyed being able to apply myself in a professional working environment, which has also developed me personally. Dodd Group has provided me with these fundamentals and opportunities to develop myself and I look forward to taking this further into my career."

Mary-Anne Clayton, Dodd Group’s HR manager, said: “With a number of directors and managers at Dodd Group having emerged through apprenticeship routes, the company is a proud advocate of vocational training. We really look forward to welcoming our new IT apprentice." The vacancy can be accessed by following the link at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/1000067491