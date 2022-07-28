Developer secures site to deliver long-awaited investment in Dawley

Kieran Danby standing on the Duce Drive plot in Dawley

The former Dun Cow Pub will be turned into a socially affordable retirement living complex in Dawley by project management and development company BuildFifty5 Living.

The new facility is being built in the centre of the town on the site of the former pub that closed in 2008 and was demolished in 2014.

Since then, the people of Dawley have been promised redevelopment of the site but it has instead laid dormant and been a scar at the end of the high street.

The outline plans are for 39 units contemporary one and two bedroom apartments.

The apartments will be delivered across three floors, set within a landscape designed specifically to help and support dementia residents and has sufficient car parking space to avoid impacting the existing facilities in the town.

"Delivering homes for all, breathing new life into derelict sites and generating vibrant and diverse communities is what we hope to achieve," said Kieran Danby, director of Telford-based BuildFifty5 Living.

“It’s a long time coming for a derelict piece of land the development of which has seen development stalled since the site was purchased 14 years ago.

“At Duce Drive, we know that connecting new residents to the high street via a short walk will be hugely beneficial for their own wellbeing and quality of life and will bring much-needed new business to local shops.

“We dare to be different in our approach to sourcing and securing sites and transforming them in places which we know will benefit local towns and villages. We are supported by many consultants across the construction industry who recognise our unique methodology and desire to be innovative.”