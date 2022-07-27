Half year sales and profits grow for Breedon

Breedon is being helped by strong demand for infrastructure projects

The group, which has quarries in Shropshire, saw revenue rise 12 per cent to £671.1 million.

Pre-tax profit was ahead by 29 per cent to £59.5m for the period.

Breedon said that despite the economic and political backdrop growing increasingly uncertain in the half year it was optimistic for the remainder of 2022 with customers’ order books healthy.

Infrastructure demand is being well supported by large long-term projects and centrally funded schemes, material industrial projects are also coming to market driven by the environmental agenda and house building order books remain robust.

Chief executive Rob Wood said: “We enjoyed a strong start to 2022. Our teams are focused on getting pricing right, our end market exposure is supportive and that has produced excellent results, advancing our margins and returns towards our medium term targets."