Careers conference being held in Shrewsbury

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

The conference, on August 10, will take place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Delegates who are involved in providing quality careers education for young people across the Marches region will be able to celebrate the work already done, network with other stakeholders, understand Careers & Enterprise Company priorities and have a say on the strategic plan for the coming academic year.

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, strategic lead for the Marches Careers Hub, said: “The hub was launched in 2021 and this is the first time we have brought everyone together for a conference.

“The Marches Careers Hub is a network of schools and colleges in the region working with local authorities, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and the Careers & Enterprise Company to improve careers outcomes for young people.

“I’m really looking forward to getting employers, schools, colleges and enterprise advisers in the same room to pool ideas, spark innovation and encourage further collaboration to provide the best service we possibly can.”

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn added: “Now that we are moving out of the pandemic, it is great that we can host a face-to-face meeting with our key partners and stakeholders.

“In the current climate, making sure our young people have all the information they need to make the best decisions about their future career paths is more important than ever.”

The venue has parking and cycle storage and is accessible by public transport. Refreshments will also be provided.