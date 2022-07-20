Notification Settings

Grate news as county firm to export cheese to Australia

By Nick Humphreys

Shropshire cheese will be heading down under after a a government deal was signed for British products to be sold in Australia.

Sarah Appleby, from Appleby's

The agreement will allow British raw milk cheese to be sold in Australia for the first time ever, and two of the 12 products are made in Shrewsbury.

Appleby's, based at Hawkestone Abbey Farm, will be producing its Cheshire and Double Gloucester cheeses for the Australian market.

The deal was finally signed today following four years of negotiations. The first shipments are expected to be exported in the coming weeks.

Each made by dairy farmers themselves, the cheeses are small-batch products, representing some of the most iconic British cheeses, including Cheddar, Red Leicester and Double Gloucester.

Until now Australia has only permitted two types of raw milk cheese for import, both from France.

The government's Food Minister, Victoria Prentis, said: “British cheese is famous around the world for its taste, quality and heritage and today’s agreement is a sign of that stamp of excellence.

“I am delighted British raw milk cheese makers will be able to sell their produce to Australia for the first time ever. This may be a small market, but it is evidence of the work this government is doing on all fronts to expand export opportunities for British farmers and producers.”

Other cheeses which will be exported to Australia include Hafod, Isle of Mull, Keen’s Cheddar, Kirkham’s Lancashire, Lincolnshire Poacher, Montgomery’s Cheddar, Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, St Andrew’s Anster, St Andrew’s Cheddar and Westcombe Cheddar.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

