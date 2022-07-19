Spitting Pig Shropshire crackling with success as business expands

Joe Simmonds and David Price

David Price and Joe Simmonds have been running Spitting Pig Shropshire since 2019 – a provider of hog roast dining and catering for all occasions, including weddings, corporate hospitality, garden and private parties, and have just moved into new premises on Bradford Estates.

Spitting Pig Shropshire is one of almost 40 franchises across the UK in the Spitting Pig chain, which has its head office in Burnley. The move will allow Spitting Pig Shropshire to better meet the growing demand for its services.

David and Joe combine their catering expertise with being professional butchers and will continue to run The Village Butcher in Albrighton alongside their expanding Spitting Pig Shropshire business.

David said: “The new unit on Bradford Estates meets our needs perfectly. It will provide a training base, offices upstairs and catering unit where we can prepare food before we take it out to supply inside and outside catering events.

“Our aim for the training centre is not only to train our own staff but also to provide that service for other people. We will be inviting businesses to come in and see what we are all about in providing high quality dining and service for events of all kinds, including weddings, private parties, corporate hospitality, team building and garden parties.

“Our expansion also means we will be able to offer more people within the local community work as we continue to grow. We have three chefs at the moment but will be looking for more in the future along with part-time staff, assistants and so on to meet demand.

“Spitting Pig Shropshire is a completely different business to The Village Butcher, which we have been running in Station Road, Albrighton for the last seven years and will continue to run. We started Spitting Pig Shropshire in 2019 and it has been really amazing, very popular and so successful.

“The new premises on Bradford Estates are ideal for our needs and will allow us to invite corporate clients along to see what we can do through the staging of mock events outside the new unit. Showcasing what we do in this way will be an important part of how Spitting Pig Shropshire grows and develops in the future.”

Ash Greenwood, Spitting Pig’s national marketing manager, said: “Joe and Dave have been a fantastic team since coming on board in recent years with Spitting Pig Shropshire. Their impressive feedback from customers really shows their commitment and passion for event catering.

“We are very excited for the expansion they have chosen and it opens new doors for them to grow their business. Here’s to a very successful future for Spitting Pig Shropshire.”

Viscount Alexander Newport, managing director of Bradford Estates, said: “This is another exciting business venture which has found a home on Bradford Estates. We are thrilled at the possibilities of Spitting Pig Shropshire as it begins its new journey of expansion.