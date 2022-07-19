Founder of £14m Shropshire loft empire named Entrepreneur of the Year

Rob Stone

Rob developed the idea for Telford-based Instaloft, the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, while facing spiralling consumer debt and struggling to feed his nine children. Scrolling online through franchise opportunities, he stumbled across one for loft ladders.

Though he could not afford a franchise, in a make-or-break move, Rob purchased some basic tools via a £200 credit card loan, created a basic logo and launched the Instaloft brand on Facebook.

Instaloft is now a £14 million turnover empire, employing over 140 workers across six UK depots.

The UK Business awards reward the country’s finest business achievements and illuminate best practices from every corner of the UK economy, with integrity and fairness at its heart.

Each of the 19 categories is allocated at least three judges and each entry is scored at least six times, first for the written submission and then for a live presentation before being scrutinised by the judges.

Rob said: “I’m still in shock to hear I have won Entrepreneur of the Year given the calibre of competition we were up against. Instaloft was borne from very humble beginnings at a very difficult time in my life and I have worked really hard to build the business, so to receive this accolade is incredible recognition after some tough years.

"I hope my story inspires other aspiring entrepreneurs who are embarking on their own journeys to success. You have to believe you can do it to succeed and I look back on my journey so far with pride.”

The winners of the seventh annual UKBA were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on July 7.