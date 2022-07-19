Avant Homes launches in West Midlands with 184-home Telford development

Phase one of Monkswood will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices start from £250,000 and the overall value of the development will be £85 million.

Avant Homes employs more than 700 people and has existing operations based in Stirling, Sunderland, Wakefield, Chesterfield and Nottingham.

Avant Homes also intends to apply to build a further 136-units at Monkswood next December which will represent phase two of the development.

Work on phase one is scheduled to start on site in July, with the first homeowners expected to be in place in spring next year.

Of the 184 homes set to be built in phase one of the development, 20 per cent have been designated to affordable housing. Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of about £1.8 million for local education provision, public transport and highway improvements.

Avant Homes West Midlands technical director, Mark Marsh, said: “We are very excited to launch in the region by building our high-quality homes in Priorslee.

“They have proven extremely popular in the places where we already build, so we are confident new homebuyers in the West Midlands will also appreciate their thoughtful design and great specification.

“Anyone who would like to find out more about what’s on offer, or who would like to register their interest for a new home at Monkswood, can do so by visiting our Monkswood development website page.”

The housebuilder has now set its sights on growing its operations throughout Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Shropshire.

Mr Marsh added: “Expanding within the West Midlands is a key element of our nationwide strategic growth plan.