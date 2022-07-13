Telford MP shows support for care provider company

Telford MP Lucy Allan with the Fairway Homecare team

To lessen the skills gap and provide residents with new careers, Fairway Homecare set up an office in Telford earlier in the year with the aim of training local people to become qualified carers through its training partner, Embark Learning Care Academy, and then provide them with job opportunities in the sector via the recruitment arm of the company, Fairway Homecare.

While at the offices, the MP met a class of carers who are undertaking their three-week training course with Embark Learning Care Academy and discussed the sector with them and was also given a tour of the state-of-the-art training facilities they have in the office.

Claire Hickman, Telford branch manager for Fairway Homecare, said: “We were thrilled that Lucy joined us for a tour of the office in order to fully understand what we can provide the community and where she can help us in achieving our goals.

"Lucy has been an institution in Telford for many years and only wants to help improve the town and we’re so pleased to have her support. The Telford office is expected to create more than 150 new care jobs over the next 12 months, leading to more than 3,500 hours of care provision to the area, which will make a huge difference to the chronic staffing issues and skills shortages the industry is currently facing.”

Ms Allan said: “It was great to catch up with the Fairway team in Telford, who train social care staff to provide quality, person-centred social care and a rewarding career pathway.