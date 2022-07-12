W R Davies motoring along nicely after £6.5m funding package

Established nearly a century ago, family-run WR Davies (Motors) Ltd now employs 250 staff and exceeds £124 million turnover.

Originally established by William Rees Davies in the village of Berriew near Welshpool, in 1924, the business has passed through the generations and is now headed by the grandson of the original W R Davies – Jonathan Davies.

Craig Taylor, financial director of WR Davies (Motors) Ltd, which has dealerships across Shropshire, Staffordshire and North Wales, said: “This is still very much a family run business with customers and employees at the heart of everything we do.

"The financial package from Barclays will allow us to secure jobs and support our sustainable growth plans. With 11 dealerships, we are able to offer a range of brands and vehicles to suit every pocket and every customer requirement, which is vital as consumer choice is changing all the time.”

Scott McDougall, Barclays associate director, said: “It is essential that we support local growing businesses such as WR Davies (Motors) Ltd which are so important in local communities.

"Jonathan is third the generation family member to work in the company and understands the tradition and responsibility that carries. By really understanding the sector and the individuals involved, we have been able to create a funding package to support the business throughout the expansion.”

Craig added: “We are well positioned within a competitive market, with a loyal client base. Running a business is tough but the rewards far outweigh the downsides even after working long hours.