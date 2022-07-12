University awards laboratory refurb to Pave Aways

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen

Work has begun on the alterations and fit out to the existing facilities at the Plas Coch site in Mold Road to deliver a new wet chemical laboratory, a forensic science laboratory and a laboratory preparation area.

It is the second contract Knockin-based Pave Aways has carried out at the university following on from its revamp of the reception area, ‘B’ corridor and graduate enterprise suite in the main campus building in 2020. It will be managed from the firm’s Wrexham office, based in Benjamin Road.

Pave Aways has a long-standing track record in the higher education sector and managing director Steven Owen said: “As well as delivering state of the art facilities for students at Glyndŵr, this contract will support the economy of Wrexham and the surrounding areas as we utilise our local network of businesses in our supply chain.