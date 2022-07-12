Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

University awards laboratory refurb to Pave Aways

By James PughBusinessPublished:

The refurbishment of laboratories to create sector leading facilities at Wrexham Glyndŵr University has been awarded to education specialist, Pave Aways.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen
Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen

Work has begun on the alterations and fit out to the existing facilities at the Plas Coch site in Mold Road to deliver a new wet chemical laboratory, a forensic science laboratory and a laboratory preparation area.

It is the second contract Knockin-based Pave Aways has carried out at the university following on from its revamp of the reception area, ‘B’ corridor and graduate enterprise suite in the main campus building in 2020. It will be managed from the firm’s Wrexham office, based in Benjamin Road.

Pave Aways has a long-standing track record in the higher education sector and managing director Steven Owen said: “As well as delivering state of the art facilities for students at Glyndŵr, this contract will support the economy of Wrexham and the surrounding areas as we utilise our local network of businesses in our supply chain.

“Our experience in the higher education field and on live sites will allow us to deliver this contract with minimal disruption to the day-to-day operation of the university.”

Business
News
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News