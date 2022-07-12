Grade II Listed Shrewsbury town centre property sold to local investment company

The Grade II Listed property at 3 High Street, Shrewsbury

The substantial property at 3 High Street, arranged over four floors and also including a basement, has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to J & J Signature Holdings Ltd.

The building features a self-contained ground floor retail shop, currently let to national footwear retailer Moshulu Ltd, with the three upper floors providing versatile office accommodation.

It extends to about 1,585 sq ft, with the basement offering additional storage space.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It’s an attractive property which benefits from a prominent town centre location fronting High Street and represents an excellent investment opportunity.