Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grade II Listed Shrewsbury town centre property sold to local investment company

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

An investment company has completed the purchase of a Grade II Listed building in Shrewsbury town centre.

The Grade II Listed property at 3 High Street, Shrewsbury
The Grade II Listed property at 3 High Street, Shrewsbury

The substantial property at 3 High Street, arranged over four floors and also including a basement, has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to J & J Signature Holdings Ltd.

The building features a self-contained ground floor retail shop, currently let to national footwear retailer Moshulu Ltd, with the three upper floors providing versatile office accommodation.

It extends to about 1,585 sq ft, with the basement offering additional storage space.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It’s an attractive property which benefits from a prominent town centre location fronting High Street and represents an excellent investment opportunity.

“There continues to be a strong demand for income producing properties in popular town centres such as Shrewsbury and we are pleased to have completed a sale to J & J Signature Holdings Ltd as part of their growing portfolio.”

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News