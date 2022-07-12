Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cut the cost of summer: The best Amazon Prime Day deals on hot weather essentials

BusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

With the hottest day on record expected this weekend, Amazon Prime Day (July 12-13) is a great way to pick up hot weather bargains.

Cut the cost of summer by find Prime Day hot weather deals
Cut the cost of summer by find Prime Day hot weather deals

With the hottest day on record expected this weekend, Amazon Prime Day (July 12-13) is a great way to pick up bargains on summer essentials.

With nearly 40 per cent off some fans and household air conditioning units, as well as strong discounts on items like paddling pools and barbecues, you can definitely beat the heat for less.

With experts suggesting opening your windows can make your house warmer during extremely high temperatures, house and office fans are in high demand, so Prime Day might actually be the best way to get your hands on one.

Some of the impressive deals include 57 per cent off a SMARTDEVIL desk fan, and up to 40 per cent off a Pro Breeze® 30-inch Tower Fan.

If you’re the sort of person who likes spending time in the garden, the Inflatable Swim Center Family Lounge has an impressive 38 per cent off, making it just £30.90.

A cool 45 per cent off the Intex 28272 Metal Frame Rectangular Pool, saving you £62.49 is also a good option for water lovers.

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event, reportedly featuring millions of deals for Prime members.

The biggest discounts of the year, including other summer goods not mentioned above, like gardening equipment and fridges, can also be found quite easily.

Business
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News