All smiles for Shrewsbury dentist after acquiring stake in local practice

Dr Paul Godbold

Dr Paul Godbold has acquired a 33 per cent stake in New Park House Dental, which has around 10,000 patients on its register. He has worked at New Park House for four years and has more than 20 years’ experience practising dentistry.

By buying into the practice, Paul will use his expertise to help implement a strategic growth plan for the practice alongside his fellow partners. This includes plans to add another practice room and a new staff room as its team continues to grow.

The eight-surgery practice currently employs almost 40 members of staff and offers a comprehensive range of services, including general dentistry, hygienists, cosmetics, orthodontics and implants. Implants are one of Dr Godbold’s areas of interest and this is an element of the business he is looking to grow.

Dr Paul Godbold, partner at New Park House Dental, said: “I’ve loved working at New Park House for the last four years and when the opportunity to buy in to the practice came up it was too good to turn down. I’m excited to play my part in helping the business to keep growing and continue offering the best possible service to all of our patients.

“A partnership is a new avenue in my career but the support I have received from the other partners and from the Lloyds Bank team has been invaluable. They’ve been by my side though the whole process and I feel confident that I am well-equipped to get stuck into this new challenge.”

Tim Kibby, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “I’ve worked with Paul and the rest of the New Park House Dental team for some time now and they’ve been enjoying consistent growth for a number of years. I’m sure that this upwards trajectory will continue and having Paul’s expertise will no doubt be an important factor.