Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeships available with construction business

Lee Drummond, director of teaching

Darwin Group, based in Shawbury, is taking on apprentices across its design and detailing, engineering, and manufacturing departments.

The apprentices will commence in September with seven weeks of intensive learning in computer-aided design for construction projects, with a local training provider, before joining the business to complete their level three digital engineering technician apprenticeship.

Apprentices will learn how to use software such as AutoCAD, Revit and Tekla, and will be able to contribute to the design team, from day one.

With a starting salary of between £15,000 and £20,000, the company said this is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to make their first step into the world of digital design for construction.

Managing director, Richard Pierce, said: “We’ve always been keen on providing pathways for people to enter industry, whether that be through graduate training programmes or our own unique paid internship for school leavers.

"Apprenticeships are something we have always wanted to support and the opportunity to offer technical focused candidates such an excellent route into our industry is something we are really excited about. I cannot wait to see the next wave of high-calibre, high-energy and highly-skilled people making a big impact at Darwin.”

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “These opportunities not only showcase one of the world class companies we have in Shropshire but also that they are keen to develop local skills through apprenticeships.

"These roles are offering fantastic starting salaries with the opportunity to become experienced in digital design within the construction sector, all of these are available to apply for today via https://uk.indeed.com/job/apprentice-digital-design-technician-5f8ebd5eb7453d6c."

As a CIAT Chartered Design Practice, the firm specialises in delivering off-site building solutions, for primary, secondary and mental healthcare organisations on a national scale.

Entire projects are designed, engineered and manufactured off-site at its own factory in Shropshire, before being transported to the designated location for erection.

During Covid-19, the business was responsible for the construction of several Nightingale wards, including the record-breaking Lakeside Wing 400-bed hospital in Wales that was constructed in just 107 days.