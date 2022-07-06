Calls for Chancellor to announce new fuel duty cut as costs spiral

Lee Griffin and Andy Carloman at this week's fuel protest in Shropshire

At the end of June, it was announced that fuel costs had risen for 38 days straight despite falling wholesale costs, with retailers accused of profiteering.

Prices are now at record highs, with protestors having caused disruption to roads around the UK on Monday, including in Shropshire.

Tim Culpin, transport consultant solicitor at Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners, said something must change.

He's called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to reduce the levy further, after it was cut by 5p a litre in March's Spring Statement.

Mr Culpin said: "Just four short months ago, the Chancellor cut fuel duty in a move that provided some breathing space to haulage and fleet companies as well as general motorists.

"For a brief time, some reported a small reduction in the prices at forecourts up and down the country.

"However, just weeks later, they were on the rise again, and now, they have reached levels never seen before.

"For individuals and firms on tight budgets being squeezed to the absolute limit due to rising energy costs and the cost of living crisis, something's got to give.

"Rightly so, businesses and people are asking 'where did that 5p go?' because it's certainly not being felt at the pumps.

"Instead, prices have hit a new record high, with people paying around £2 a litre for petrol for the first time ever. That means to fill a 55-litre family car with petrol, it now costs more than £100 – up from around £70 a year ago. To fill a 90-litre commercial van with petrol, that cost will now be rising to above £170.

"And with inflation seeing the cost of everything from electricity to a loaf of bread also rising faster than ever before, it's now incumbent upon the Chancellor and Business Secretary to help out working families and businesses.