Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Veezu invest £1.75m in new hybrid fleet

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Veezu, the UK’s fastest growing taxi and private hire technology platform, has made a £1.75 million investment in a brand-new fleet of hybrid cars as part of a broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint.

Gavin Morris, lead director of Veezu’s Drive division
Gavin Morris, lead director of Veezu’s Drive division

The firm, which operates five regional brands across England and Wales – including A2B Radio Cars in Birmingham and Solihull and Go Carz in Shropshire and Wolverhampton – has added 60 Toyota Corolla Touring all self-charging hybrid electric vehicles to its fleet. Plus, a further 30 low emission cars are expected to be added to the fleet later this year.

The first batch of cars hit the road last month, coinciding with this month's Clean Air Day, the UK's most extensive air pollution campaign. The low emission vehicles will be deployed evenly between across Veezu’s regional brands Amber Cars, A2B Radio Cars, Go Carz, Dragon Taxis and V Cars in Leeds, Midlands, south Wales and the southwest of England.

There are currently two Clean Air Zones throughout these operating areas: Bath and Birmingham, with Bristol also added to the list later this year. Introduced to improve air quality in these areas, Veezu’s new fleet of hybrid cars will all meet the minimum emission standards set. As the new vehicles arrive, older cars in Veezu’s fleet will be taken out of service.

Gavin Morris, lead director of Veezu’s Drive division, said: “This is an essential investment for us as a company but one we feel very passionately about. Throughout the areas we are deploying the new fleet to, there are a number of Clean Air Zones, and we are proud to be doing our bit to help these locations meet their air quality targets.

“We are always looking at improving our carbon footprint as part of our wider environmental social governance strategy. This significant £1.75 million investment will contribute towards that. Low emission vehicles play an important part in the private hire industry, and we’re proud to be leading the way.”

Business
News
Transport
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News