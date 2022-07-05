Notification Settings

Skincare business owner opens first shop in Shrewsbury

A woman who launched her own skincare business during the pandemic has opened her first shop in Shrewsbury.

Nisa Mendez has opened in Unit 15 in The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury

Nisa Mendez, founder of Lily M, has opened in Unit 15 in The Parade Shops after seeing her business take off in the last 12 months.

She sells a range of products which are handmade, vegan, organic and made in Shropshire.

Nisa, who quit her original job with a surveying company to create her own business, said: "The last 12 months have been a rollercoaster of a ride with my business.

"With it mainly being online, at times it was tough. But I also did the local farmers' market in the Square, Shrewsbury.

"From here I have built my customer base locally and online with social media, building customers up from around the country.

"I also had one of my biggest wholesale order customers find me at the market, which along with making my own soaps, has become a turning point for the business.

"Last Christmas I started doing handmade cold process soaps for the market and I couldn’t make enough of them for the Christmas markets.

"These have continued to be popular, so with a bigger need to buy in larger quantities, but also running out of storage space at home, it made sense to get a place where I could make all the products and soaps but have an area for retail also."

Looking ahead, Nisa said: "My plans for the future are to start doing skincare and product workshops, where customers can come in and make and learn how to create their own."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

