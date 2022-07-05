Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Telford bingo hall sold in £5m deal

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

Telford's former Mecca Bingo hall has been sold in a £5 million deal.

The Mecca site at Southwater closed earlier this year
The Mecca site at Southwater closed earlier this year

Ediston Property Investment Company has sold the site at Southwater Square to an unnamed buyer.

The premises is let to Rank Group Gaming Division on a lease which expires on September 28 2022.

The former Mecca Bingo hall closed its doors earlier this year after nearly 30 years in Telford.

The sale price of £5 million is 67 per cent above the most recent valuation of the property on March 31.

The sale is in line with the company’s revised investment strategy, announced last year to sell its office and leisure assets and to reinvest the proceeds in retail warehouses.

Southwater Square was the last non-retail warehouse property in the portfolio.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News