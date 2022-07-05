Former Telford bingo hall sold in £5m deal

The Mecca site at Southwater closed earlier this year

Ediston Property Investment Company has sold the site at Southwater Square to an unnamed buyer.

The premises is let to Rank Group Gaming Division on a lease which expires on September 28 2022.

The former Mecca Bingo hall closed its doors earlier this year after nearly 30 years in Telford.

The sale price of £5 million is 67 per cent above the most recent valuation of the property on March 31.

The sale is in line with the company’s revised investment strategy, announced last year to sell its office and leisure assets and to reinvest the proceeds in retail warehouses.