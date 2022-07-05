Diamond jubilee celebrations for Shropshire Chamber

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan

The relaxed evening of fun, food and friendship will be held at Hencote vineyard, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, on the evening on July 14.

The event is open to both members and non-members of the Shropshire Chamber, and will run from 6pm to 8pm, including a barbecue.

Full details are available on the chamber’s website, www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk. The booking page is at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/shropshire-chambers-60th-birthday-celebrations-summer-bbq.

Shropshire Chamber was originally founded in 1962 in Dawley, to help connect businesses on the back of exciting plans to create a ‘new town’ called Telford.

In 1969 it was rebranded as Telford Chamber of Commerce, before being changed to Shropshire Chamber to reflect its growing countywide membership.

Current chief executive Richard Sheehan, who has been part of the team for the past 15 years, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been providing support for the Shropshire business community across six decades.

“Our event on July 14 will not only be an opportunity to socialise and celebrate in a spectacular setting – but also to remind us why Shropshire is such a fantastic place to do business; full of ambition, drive, enthusiasm and innovation.”

He added: “We all know that the economy is going to be in for a bumpy ride over the coming months, and it is at times like these that businesses can truly realise the strength and security of being part of a collective.

“Throughout the past 60 years, the chamber’s mission has not changed – we want to be seen as the voice of Shropshire business and the premier sounding-board for engagement with companies of all sizes, across all sectors.