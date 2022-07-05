Business membership community B4 holds launch event in Shrewsbury

B4 business development manager and Shropshire area director, Victoria Charnley, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham and B4 CEO, Richard Rosser

B4 is renowned as the biggest and most successful business community in Oxfordshire, and it is now replicating its success by launching in Shropshire, and then with B4 communities across the UK from this autumn.

Founded in Oxford in 2006 by Richard Rosser, an entrepreneur with an extensive background in business management and publishing, members of the group are actively introduced to other key decision-makers at lavish events in prestigious settings.

On June 21, representatives from 10 B4 Shropshire founding member companies were joined by Oxfordshire members, as well as specially invited guests including the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham.

Opening the event, Mr Rosser welcomed guests and thanked B4 Business development manager and Shropshire area director, Victoria Charnley, for planning the successful launch and bringing together so many key businesses in the community.

Mrs Graham said: “No matter what your role is, or your business, or charity, networking is critical to success.

“The strength of your network can make or break your search for talent, your ability to acquire new customers or business partners, get referrals or new ideas.

“I feel very relevant being here to welcome B4 in Shropshire, being the modern High Sheriff is all about networking too. It is an opportunity to enhance the impact that our voluntary sector has on our communities."

Following the champagne reception, representatives from Severn Hospice, B4 Shropshire’s inaugural charity of the year, were presented with a cheque by Russell Griffin, co-director at Samuel Wood Estate Agents in Shropshire, one of the B4 Shropshire’s founding members.

Head of fundraising, Elodie Holme and head of income generation Tracie Harrison, accepted the cheque with Tracie saying: “Connections are really important to us so a huge thank you to B4 for choosing us and to Samuel Wood for this generous donation.

“We have two hospices in Shropshire, and we look after 3000 people a year, many of whom we support at home. We rely on local communities to support our work and we are all about working together.”

Mr Griffin said: “I was at a recent B4 Shropshire lunch event, and I heard a speech about the charity. It resonated with me and after speaking to my business partner, we decided to donate some funds set aside for charity to the Severn Hospice.