Retailer Shoe Zone to open new store in Shrewsbury

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is opening a new store in Shrewsbury.

The branch will be located at the Darwin Centre and will open on July 8.

The new store will stock popular brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S.Oliver and Lunar.

Alongside these, customers can expect to see the store’s signature own-brand shoes and accessories.

Samantha McMahon, former assistant manager at Shoe Zone in Telford has been promoted and appointed as store manager.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Shrewsbury location, to offer the people of Shropshire easy access to the footwear they need, as soon as they need it.

“We’ll open with a wide range of footwear, including trainers and sandals that are perfect for the summer months and plenty of school shoes ready for back-to-school season. The whole Shoe Zone team is looking forward to showing customers in-store.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

