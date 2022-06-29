Jobs lost as Shropshire developer Hawk Developments goes into liquidation

Hawk Developments had started work on a £4 million housing development of 27 energy efficient homes in Prees at the beginning of the year

The Wem-based company has been dissolved, resulting in the loss of 29 jobs.

Mike Kienlen and Daryl Warwick of Armstrong Watson LLP have been appointed joint liquidators.

Mr Warwick, restructuring and insolvency partner, said: "I can confirm that Hawk Developments (UK) Ltd was placed into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation on June 15, 2022.

"I can also confirm that the company had ceased trading prior to our involvement and that all 29 employees of the company had been made redundant at the end of May 2022."

Hawk Developments had started work on a £4 million community-led rural housing development of 27 energy efficient homes in Prees at the beginning of the year.

The homes in Whitchurch Road came about through a partnership between local residents, The Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council and Press Parish Council.