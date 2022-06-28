Specialist veins clinic opens in Shrewsbury

Elisabeth Roberts, the Mayor of Shrewsbury, officially opened the clinic on June 16

Located at Mutual House on Shrewsbury Business Park, the clinic will offer patients safe, effective and minimally invasive laser treatment to remove varicose veins and thread veins.

The new clinic has created five jobs in the area including a receptionist, staff nurses and specialist vascular consultants.

The latest clinic is part of Veincentre’s ambitious growth strategy to have a portfolio of 27 clinics across the UK by the end of 2022.

To date, Veincentre has 20 clinics located in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton and Glasgow to name just a few.

Sriram Rajagopalan, consultant vascular surgeon at Veincentre in Shrewsbury, said: “It was great to meet the Mayor of Shrewsbury and we are delighted that she officially opened the clinic.

"We’ve already received a wonderful welcome from the people of Shrewsbury and it’s great that our patients will no longer have long distances to travel before and after treatment.

"It is not widely known but varicose veins affect 30 per cent of the population in their lifetime.