Shropshire company joins forces with Amazon to support budding business owners

Olivia Attwood

The livestreamed discussion will explore the future of young entrepreneurship and how to successfully market a business in the ever-changing social media age of 2022. To tune in for free, head to Amazon UK’s Instagram channel, at 7pm on Thursday to take part and submit questions for the panel.

The panel line-up includes Darcy Laceby, co-founder of Shropshire-based business Absolute Collagen.

Celebrity business owners, including Olivia Attwood and Montana Brown, will also offer their expertise on a range of useful topics for budding business owners, including the power of influence and the impact it can have on start-ups; going viral and its potential effect upon a business; and how to take a business to the next level once the sales start to come in.

Those who tune in will be able to send through questions in advance for the panel, which will be moderated by host Patricia Bright, to discuss and answer.

John Boumphrey, country manager at Amazon UK, said: “We’re so lucky to have such a talented pool of next generation UK entrepreneurs. We know it can sometimes be tricky to navigate the complexities of launching a business in this digital age, so it’s brilliant to see such a great line-up of innovators and experts coming together to give their insights.