Accountant vying for top spot in national business awards

Carrie Stokes

In all there were over 200 entries into the 2022 awards, and Carrie is up against four other finalists from across the UK in one of the most fiercely fought categories.

Being a finalist in the Business Growth category has come in the year that staff have grown from one to six in the space of three years, while turnover has grown by 36 per cent, profits by 26 per cent and the client base by 33 per cent in the last year.

Carrie said: “I am particularly delighted to have been nominated as a finalist following a challenging two years. Where other accountants battened down the hatches, during Covid we clearly portrayed that we were open for business. We advised our clients on furlough claims and grant applications as well as providing regular cash flow forecasts as businesses changed.

“We thoroughly embraced the challenges of online working and created Betty the Bot Facebook Chat and shared our expertise beyond existing clients through numerous video webinars designed to support businesses during the pandemic.

"This award is a recognition of how the growth of Spotlight has been a team effort. All the team have been supportive, responsive and promptly disseminated information to our clients so they could make the right decisions at the right time.”

Spotlight Accounting is a cloud-based chartered accountancy practice helping clients from a range of sectors to use technology in the form of automation, apps and software to run their businesses successfully.

The Woman Who Achieves Awards were set up by Sandra Garlick MBE to celebrate the achievements of women in business. The results will be revealed on July 1 at a gala awards lunch at Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry.