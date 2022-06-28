New Shropshire/Powys estate agency opens its virtual doors

Gemma Grantham

Granthams Estates will specialise in one-to-one professional consultancy and local expertise.

Director and sole agent, Gemma Grantham, has lived in Shropshire and its surrounding counties for a number of years, and prides herself on how her agency will differ from traditional models.

According to Gemma, Granthams Estates will have no physical branch, and both buyers and vendors will only ever deal with her, offering one-to-one, director-level involvement at every stage in the process.

With no physical office, there are also no fixed office hours, meaning Gemma will be contactable seven days a week, via phone, text message or email, depending on what best suits her clients.

Grantham’s Estates also promises to only ever have 10 ‘live’ properties at any given time. This will ensure that Gemma is able to dedicate significantly more time and attention to each client and be fully equipped to deal with all of their needs.

Gemma said: “High Street branches are no longer relevant in today’s market, they just push up the cost to the customer.

"People search for houses differently than in days gone by – now it’s done from the comfort of their own home using their smart phones or tablet.

"By not having a physical branch I can be more flexible with appointments and availability and offer a truly tailor-made service to customers.

"Each home and client is unique and therefore I will offer advice and guidance based on individual needs. I will always be at the end of the phone to deal with queries, worries, or concerns, however big or small."