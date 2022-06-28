Morris Property wins contract to build growth units for businesses in Telford

Lee Evason, David Charmbury, Steve Flavell, Mandy Thorn and Councillor Lee Carter

Work has started at the prime site in Hortonwood on land acquired through the Telford Land Deal.

The scheme will create around 5,858 sq m of state-of-the-art facilities and is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

The Telford Land Deal is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Under the deal, the council has responsibility to bring forward sites, de-risk them and provide ‘shovel ready’ sites available to develop for both residential and employment uses.

The council identified a gap in the local market for small industrial units unfulfilled by the private development market.

It has purchased the Telford site from Homes England and will build and manage the brand new units through its property investment portfolio.

As part of the public service contract, the social value commitment includes time volunteered to local charities, engagement with schools and colleges for career presentations and work placement opportunities as well as a direct apprenticeship role with Morris Property to support the project.

Steve Flavell, construction manager for Morris Property, said: “We are proud to have already delivered ten commercial builds at this popular industrial park for both Telford & Wrekin Council and private clients.

“As well as creating a high-quality space for businesses to occupy in Telford, we are excited to incorporate enviable green credentials in this build, with electric vehicle charging points and PV solar panels, alongside specialist tree planting and other ecological enhancements.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “We are delighted that Morris Property is starting construction work on this exciting development at Plot 12, Hortonwood.

“These new units will create more new jobs and bring further expertise and skills to the area through the Telford Land Deal.

“The units are attractive bases for businesses from a variety of industry sectors – combining state-of-the-art facilities with eco friendly credentials.

“We look forward to seeing this project taking shape and providing another boost for the borough.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of the Marches LEP, said: “This is further proof of the ongoing success of our innovative Land Deal in creating new opportunities for growth in Telford. It has played a huge role in creating new jobs and prosperity in the borough.