The inn's beer garden

The Baron at Bucknell site has a total area of about 1.75 acres and is just 20 minutes away from Ludlow, in the Shropshire Hills area of outstanding natural beauty.

It is on the market with commercial agents Fleurets under the instruction of current owners Phil and Debra Wright, who purchased the property in 2006.

Phil said: “We have made many improvements over the years including a new build kitchen, converting the first floor to five bedrooms and then later developing the paddock, providing a further three garden bedrooms and the natural swimming pond which are really special.”

Debra added: “We also have a wood pellet biomass boiler and our own spring water supply. Lockdown gave us the opportunity to redecorate throughout, provide new flooring and install the double log burner in the lounge/restaurant.”

Garden rooms and pond at the inn

Having successfully run the business for 16 years, continuing to build trade figures year on year, the couple have made the decision to retire from the trade.

They said: “We’ve had 16 glorious years and have created a business we are very proud of. It is a truly beautiful place to live and operate a business and the Baron is very special. We are incredibly grateful to our staff and all our customers who keep returning to enjoy the stunning scenery and the experience offered at the Baron”.

The property comprises a converted 18th century farm building with four distinct trade areas and en-suite accommodation. The Grade II Listed farmhouse provides considerable owner or staff living accommodation, including five double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen.

Letting rooms are made up of five en-suite bedrooms – each individually designed and offering a boutique hotel experience. In addition there are also three garden rooms, designed not to overlook each other.

Each of these rooms also boasts a substantial outside deck area with loungers, bistro set and hot tub. These rooms are situated around a natural swimming pond and have views of the open fields and Shropshire Hills.

Trade also includes a restaurant that still retains an original feature cider press (dated 1777), lounge, bar and a conservatory which can accommodate up to 80 covers.

Monique Royle, divisional director of Fleurets Midlands said: “Phil and Debra have successfully continued to build trade and there is still a tremendous opportunity to develop these figures, including extending food hours and the construction of three additional garden rooms which has services and planning permission in place.

"This is really a great opportunity for a new owner to build on an already fantastic trade.”