How burger business The Beefy Boys became an instant hit on the Shropshire food scene

Shrewsbury head chef Liam Tinsley

The business, which specialises in burgers and American-style barbecue food, now runs two restaurants – in Hereford and Shrewsbury – as well as a production unit, employing about 200 people in total.

It was set up by amateur cooks Anthony Murphy, Daniel Mayo-Evans, Christian Williams and Lee Symonds who have always been keen to use local produce, and their food continues to receive glowing reviews from customers.

After initially starting out as a pop-up restaurant, the quartet opened their first restaurant in Hereford in 2015 and in Shrewsbury last year.

It has won a clutch of awards since launching, including winning best burger at the Grillstock competition in Bristol. It also saw its Butty Bach burger finish second into the World Championships in Las Vegas.

The Beefy Boys food truck

So what does it put its success down to? "I believe it comes down to the quality," said Shrewsbury head chef Liam Tinsley. "They use 100 per cent Hereford beef and use the same butcher in Hereford.

"They've also got their own seasonal blend which is their trade secret.

"It's all about consistency and nothing is over-complicated.

"They have really gone and done their research, like how much the burger should cook for on one side before flipping it. I think that is what sets it apart – the attention to detail."

Shrewsbury restaurant

The Beefy Boys opened in the old Zizzi's premises in Shrewsbury High Street last August.

Liam said: "Overall the Shrewsbury restaurant has gone really well. I know a lot of people thought the novelty might have worn off by now but it hasn't. On a Saturday we do on average about 400 covers and if you don't book the week before you probably won't get in.

"We've got a little gong on the pass in the open kitchen in Shrewsbury and whenever a customer says it's the best burger they have ever had the front of house will come over and hit the gong. It's a nice little morale boost for the staff and it's amazing how much it goes off."

Liam said the business has a strong presence on social media – including Twitter and Facebook – which has also helped the business grow.

"They are very organised and clever when it comes to their social media. It is all scheduled and they put certain things out on different days of the week," he said.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/06/2022 - Feature on The Beefy Boys in Shrewsbury. In Picture: Head Chef Liam Tinsley.

As well as the restaurants, the business has also got a food truck which goes to events all over the country.

The Beefy Boys will be represented at the Shrewsbury Food Festival, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday in the Quarry.

Liam said: "I'm part of the cookery school and one of the directors is on the main stage as well.

"The festivals help with the promotion side of things. People still don't know The Beefy Boys are in Shrewsbury and if they do they don't know where the restaurant is.

"It's nice to showcase what you do and for me it is just the fun of doing it."

The Beefy Boys at Ludlow Food Festival in 2021

Like all hospitality businesses, The Beefy Boys felt the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic as it was forced to close its Hereford restaurant to customers.

Liam said: "It did impact on trade so instead they just focussed on the delivery side of the business.

"They weren't doing as many covers as they were, but they were still doing well."

Looking ahead, Liam said there are ambitions for the business to open more restaurants.

The Pastrami Boy Burger

"They have got plans to open more but I can't say where at the minute. They have plans to open at least three more as five is their magic number.