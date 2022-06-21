Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tech firm helps charities secure revenue streams with digital donations

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

A tech firm has been helping Shropshire charities to increase their revenue and funding streams by adopting new technology which allows supporters to make cashless donations.

Gill Nunn of NextGenDonate with Curtis Langley of The Movement Centre
Gill Nunn of NextGenDonate with Curtis Langley of The Movement Centre

Shawbury-based NextGenDonate has been working with Telford charity Parents Opening Doors (PODs), Oswestry charity The Movement Centre and Shrewsbury charity Shropshire Youth Association to help them address the challenges of digital donations.

Their software uses personalised, coded stickers which turn any object and environment into a contactless donation point. The solution allows donors to easily tap and pay their preferred amount using Apple Pay, Google Pay or card, with the option of adding Gift Aid.

“Shropshire is home to many different charities and they don’t have the resources that larger-scale national charities would have,” said Gillian Nunn, co-founder of NextGenDonate.

“These smaller charities are doing amazing work, and they rely on donations from the local community – but as we gradually become a cashless society, old methods of collection boxes are not as effective, especially because we haven’t got a city base here.

“We set up NextGenDonate specifically to support these smaller local charities, and we’ve been really impressed at how quick Shropshire’s been to adapt. Working with PODS, the Movement Centre and the Youth Trust has been an amazing experience, and we’re thrilled that we could help them implement solutions that will allow them thrive for years to come.”

The stickers can be used at any fundraising event, on collection boxes or at corporate sponsor venues, allowing charities to stay in touch with donors and understand more about their supporter demographics.

NextGenDonate’s founders hope the service will enable other Shropshire charities and third sector organisations – including churches, museums and hospices – to not only make fundraising easier but also boost the value of their average cash donation.

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Oswestry
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News