Tech firm helps charities secure revenue streams with digital donations

Gill Nunn of NextGenDonate with Curtis Langley of The Movement Centre

Shawbury-based NextGenDonate has been working with Telford charity Parents Opening Doors (PODs), Oswestry charity The Movement Centre and Shrewsbury charity Shropshire Youth Association to help them address the challenges of digital donations.

Their software uses personalised, coded stickers which turn any object and environment into a contactless donation point. The solution allows donors to easily tap and pay their preferred amount using Apple Pay, Google Pay or card, with the option of adding Gift Aid.

“Shropshire is home to many different charities and they don’t have the resources that larger-scale national charities would have,” said Gillian Nunn, co-founder of NextGenDonate.

“These smaller charities are doing amazing work, and they rely on donations from the local community – but as we gradually become a cashless society, old methods of collection boxes are not as effective, especially because we haven’t got a city base here.

“We set up NextGenDonate specifically to support these smaller local charities, and we’ve been really impressed at how quick Shropshire’s been to adapt. Working with PODS, the Movement Centre and the Youth Trust has been an amazing experience, and we’re thrilled that we could help them implement solutions that will allow them thrive for years to come.”

The stickers can be used at any fundraising event, on collection boxes or at corporate sponsor venues, allowing charities to stay in touch with donors and understand more about their supporter demographics.