Taco Bell coming to Stafford with free tacos for first 100 customers

By Lisa O'Brien

A new Taco Bell restaurant will open in Stafford later this month with free tacos for the first 100 customers.

The world-famous Tex-Mex restaurant chain plans to open the new venue at Hough Retail Park on June 29.

Customers will be able to visit the new store for drive-through, dine-in or take-away orders using the digital kiosks.

Residents are invited to say ‘hola’ to Taco Bell with free tacos for the first 100 in-store customers.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Stafford,” said Lucy Dee, head of UK marketing at Taco Bell UK.

“We are very pleased to bring not only fresh, new flavours to the residents of Stafford, but also create new opportunities in the area.

"We look forward to feeding residents from Wednesday onwards for drive through, in store and for take away.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

