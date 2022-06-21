Notification Settings

Recruitment business confirms sponsorship of Shrewsbury Town FC

By James PughBusinessPublished:

DMOS People will sponsor Shrewsbury Town's north stand at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the next four seasons, through to the end of the 2025/26 season.

Stuart Danks and Andy Tretton
The sponsorship continues the company’s support since 2018.

Presently the stand is named after their temporary recruitment arm – DM Recruitment. The stand is due to be renamed to the DMOS People stand – the name which covers their three recruitment brands, which also includes Opus Vitae for permanent positions and Simply Interview – a technical recruitment business. The new branding is due to go up in the coming weeks.

Stuart Danks, director of DMOS People, said: “We are thrilled to continue the support of our local side. It was fantastic to see supporters back in the stadium on a regular basis after the strange couple of years we’ve all experienced, and we’re already looking forward to the new season getting underway.

“Here at DMOS People we believe in giving back to the community where we’re based, and we know football is hugely important to a lot of people - so what could be better than supporting our town’s club! We hope the next four seasons prove fruitful for the team.”

The club's commercial manager, Andrew Tretton, added: “Stuart and the DMOS People team have supported us for a number of years now, and that support is appreciated by everyone at the football club. I’m delighted that they’ve continued their sponsorship, four years is a significant commitment, and I’m looking forward to working with Stuart and his team once again."

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

