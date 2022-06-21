Marketing and fulfilment specialist moves to Oswestry industrial property

The new Oswestry home of Elevation Marketplace Services

Elevation Marketplace Services Ltd has relocated to the town’s Mile Oak Industrial Estate after completing the letting of Unit 21.

The property, which comprises two linked, detached, modern industrial units, extends to about 40,368 sq ft, with overhead cranage and offices.

Located on a 1.71 acre site, it benefits from extensive on-site parking, with a gated secure yard to the rear.

Elevation Marketplace Services focus on growing online sales for businesses through Amazon, eBay, Shopify and other online marketplaces.

James Harrison, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts on behalf of Potter Properties Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have completed a letting with Elevation Marketplace Services Limited for them to move into new premises at the Mile Oak Industrial Estate, which allows them to continue to expand their business operations.

“Their new home is a substantial property with its letting reflective of the current market.

“There is a strong demand for properties of this type in Oswestry, as well as towns like Newtown and Welshpool, where we have also completed significant lettings.