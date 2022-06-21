Build up construction skills at free Welshpool workshop

Building contractor Pave Aways is hosting a construction skills workshop in Welshpool next month

Pave Aways, which is currently converting the former Oldford Road Nursery and Infants School in Welshpool into offices, a family centre and nursery for Powys County Council, is hosting the event for people aged 16 plus at the former school site on July 15 from 9am to 3pm.

Under the guidance of Pave Away’s skilled carpenters, participants will get hands on experience working on a project to build a bench from pallets and other recycled materials.

They will learn basic carpentry skills, measuring skills, how to use a drill and hand saw, the health and safety of working with power tools and wood, sanding and painting techniques and about design skills and structural architecture.

All participants will be presented with a certificate on completion of the course and the furniture will then be donated to a local good cause or community centre at the end of the workshop.

Training Manager Michelle Benjamin said it was an ideal opportunity for community groups or individuals who just want to learn new skills or are considering a move into the construction industry.

“It can be hard for people interested in working in construction trades to get hands on experience and this workshop is an ideal opportunity to pick up valuable skills and get some advice from our experts.

“It’s a fun introduction to construction and they’ve been very popular in the past so early booking is advised.”

Pave Aways is one of the region’s leading construction firms working on a wide range of large-scale builds for education, health, local authority and commercial clients.